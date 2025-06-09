Three, including toddler, killed in early morning house fire

Three people including a young couple and a toddler have died in a devastating house fire in Nadi early this morning.

FBC News understands the victims include a man and a woman in their 20s, along with a child believed to be around two years old.

The blaze is believed to have broken out around 5am.

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities are yet to release official details, and FBC News is working to confirm further information.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.