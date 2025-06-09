Fiji's strength lies in women’s leadership on climate, says Kiran

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran. [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states that the government is developing gender-responsive climate action grounded in local leadership and community needs.

Speaking at the official launch of the Pacific Women Entrepreneurs as Guardians of Island Adaptation and Nature-Based Business Solutions (Pacifika WE Guardians Initiative), she described the project as timely and important.

She adds that the initiative recognizes Pacific women not only as those most affected by climate change but also as some of the strongest leaders in climate adaptation, disaster resilience, and sustainable development.

Kiran emphasizes that the project is being implemented in close partnership with local women-led enterprises, women’s organizations, and communities.

“Rising sea levels, strong cyclones, prolonged droughts, coastal erosion, and flooding continue to threaten our homes, livelihoods, food security, and cultural heritage. This morning, I met with women from Africa who are here today. They survived the strongest cyclone ever to hit the South Pacific, which completely flattened their homes and caused severe damage. The frequency of natural disasters is increasing.”

Kiran adds that in the Pacific, climate change is not a future threat or just a topic for debate it is a reality faced every day.

She says no community in Fiji has remained untouched by change over the past decades, with rural and remote islands feeling the impact most, where rebuilding is difficult and women often bear the heaviest burden.

Kiran adds that Pacific women are also the guardians of knowledge about land, oceans, food, and communities, and they work every day to support livelihoods, manage resources, and respond to climate challenges.

She emphasizes that Fiji’s strength comes from its diversity, and it is vital to recognize and support the role of all women in sustaining livelihoods and building strong, resilient communities.

