Fiji ups biosecurity defenses with advanced X-ray tech

Source: BAF / Facebook

Fiji’s border protection capabilities got a major boost following the commissioning of four new X-Ray machines at the Nadi International Airport.

This has been done by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the investment reflects the Government’s commitment to safeguarding Fiji from biosecurity risks, illegal trade, and other evolving border threats.

Tunabuna says these machines will help detect and prevent harmful pests, diseases, and prohibited items from entering Fiji.

He adds that this will also support wider national security efforts by enhancing their ability to identify risks linked to drug trafficking and illegal trade.

Tunabuna highlighted that the machines provide faster, more accurate, and non-intrusive screening, improving both detection efficiency and passenger clearance at Nadi and Nausori International Airports.

BAF Acting Chief Executive, Surend Pratap, acknowledged the importance of collaborative border security efforts across agencies including FRCS, Fiji Airports, Fiji Police Force, and other enforcement partners.

The four machines will be deployed across Nadi and Nausori International Airports, supporting baggage screening and early detection of potential biosecurity threats.

