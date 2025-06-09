Fiji to strengthen agriculture partnership with Israel

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Israel, Sharren Haskel, has reaffirmed the strong partnership between Israel and Fiji during a courtesy visit to the Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani.

In her remarks, Haskel commended the ongoing collaboration between the two nations, particularly in agriculture.

She highlighted the expansion of internship opportunities for young Fijians in Israel, following the success of the 11-month programme at the Arava International Centre for Agricultural Training, run in partnership with the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

Haskel thanked the Government and people of Fiji for their continued friendship and support, and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to work with Fiji in key areas such as agriculture, climate change, infrastructure development, capacity building, and investment.

In response, Kuridrani expressed his appreciation to Haskel and her delegation, emphasizing that the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is dedicated to strengthening ties with Israel to boost Fiji’s agricultural productivity and resilience through knowledge exchange and innovation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.