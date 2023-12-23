Fiji tightens grip on mangrove protection

The Department of Environment is expected to hand over the Draft Environment Management (Mangrove Conservation and Management) Regulation to the Solicitor General’s Office following last round of consultation with stakeholders this week.

This move comes as a significant milestone in the efforts to safeguard and conserve mangrove forests, which hold immense cultural and economic value.

Acting Director Senimili Nakora emphasized the importance of having a regulation specifically dedicated to the conservation of mangrove forests.

Nakora highlighted the vital role that mangrove ecosystems play in maintaining biodiversity and in supporting local livelihoods.

According to Nakora, the regulation on mangrove conservation will serve as an important policy direction and decision-making tool for the Ministry of Environment.

“Mangrove serves as barriers as well for against storm surges and climate change impacts. So it’s very important because the regulation looks into the conservation of mangrove forests as protected areas because mangroves owned by state, and of course, in terms of uses by the community.”

Nakora is optimistic that they will be able to hand over the draft regulation by the beginning of the New Year.