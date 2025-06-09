Fiji signs strategic partnership with APO to boost productivity

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The Government, through the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, has signed a Strategic Partnership Program with the Asian Productivity Organization.

This step portrays commitment to improving productivity, strengthening the performance of the public sector, and supporting sustainable national development.

The agreement is built on an ongoing partnership with the APO and marks a stronger, more results-focused phase of cooperation. It is aligned with Fiji’s national development goals.

Article continues after advertisement

APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata says the long-standing partnership shows strong alignment between Fiji’s development plans and key productivity principles needed for sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Singawinata also reaffirmed the APO’s commitment to helping Fiji improve public sector efficiency.

This includes support for setting up a Productivity Commission and strengthening training programs through national institutions.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Maritino Nemani, who is also the APO Director for Fiji, described the agreement as a major milestone.

He says the program introduces a more strategic and results-driven approach to improving productivity in both the public and private sectors, while also supporting national sustainability and resilience goals.

Nemani thanked national stakeholders for their leadership and commitment and acknowledged the continued technical support provided by the APO Secretariat in developing and finalizing the Strategic Partnership Program.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.