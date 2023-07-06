Fiji Showcase connects FNU with prospective students

The Fiji National University is conducting an admission drive at the Fiji Showcase currently underway in Suva.

FNU Acting Registrar, Shalmendra Chand says the event has given them a platform to connect with a vast audience.

” I am really glad we have numerous application that has come through indeed our team that are present here they have informed that the students are connecting to us here at Fiji showcase and together at our Nasinu main Campus.”

The Fiji Showcase gathered a total of 107 exhibitors in its return after a lapse of five years.