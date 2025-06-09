Fiji products gain strong Australian interest

[Fiji Government/Facebook]

Over 20 export leads from a recent Fiji trade event in Australia highlight the growing demand for Fijian products.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, Ajay Bhai Amrit, says aligning diplomacy with trade and investment is key to expansion.

He adds that ongoing promotion and relationship-building are delivering tangible results for local businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

The event featured a wide range of internationally recognised and emerging Fijian brands, including Fiji Water, Bula Premium Kava, Fiji Bitter and Fiji Gold Beer, Fiji Fire Bongo Chilli Sauce, Blue Turtle Gin, and EPC Solar, alongside ACT-based partners.

Amrit says such platforms continue to strengthen Fiji-Australia trade relations while opening new market opportunities for local exporters.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.