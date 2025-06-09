Fiji joins global efforts to protect biodiversity

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has called for stronger, inclusive, and well-resourced actions to protect global biodiversity during the 27th Meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical and Technological Advice under the Convention on Biological Diversity, held in Panama City this week.

Representing Fiji, senior officials from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change emphasized the need for clear national targets, supported by real actions, adequate resources, and measurable indicators to achieve meaningful biodiversity outcomes.

The Fijian delegation also underscored the importance of inclusive and gender-responsive reporting, advocating for a whole-of-society approach that uplifts the voices of indigenous peoples, local communities, women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Fiji further urged fair and equitable funding from developed countries to support the global biodiversity review process and called for stronger global reporting systems to help nations monitor progress and close existing implementation gaps.

