Fiji is no longer a bystander in cyber threats

Cybersecurity experts are warning that Fiji, compared to the wider Pacific, is no longer just collateral damage in the global wave of cyberattacks due to its capacity as the hub of Oceania.

In a panel discussion focused on cybersecurity, Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit Principle IT, Laurence Chandra, explained that due to the country’s regional status, it has become a deliberate target for cyberattacks, particularly in the financial sector.

Chandra emphasised that cybercrime has evolved into a low-cost, high-reward business, with attackers increasingly exploiting weak points in smaller economies.

“Fiji isn’t prone to it, and we’re not collateral damage; we are targets. So as professionals, we need to protect our systems and organisation because as cyber security professionals, we need to protect our data and the confidential information because if somebody else gets access to our confidential and sensitive data, it will breach our reputation.”

Chandra revealed that they regularly detect suspicious financial activity, including scams and cyber-enabled fraud.

Commenting on the statement, BSP Life’s Chief IT Officer, Viresh Chandra, says cyberattacks in local organisations are often backed by the vulnerability of their systems.

“That’s the question they would ask: are we a target? Are we big enough in Fiji? Maybe years ago, the answer was no because hacking and all these cybercrimes were a very manual process, and it’s a business; they do cost-benefit, so previously it was expensive to run a scam, but those days have gone.”

With rising digital connectivity, experts say the key to protecting sensitive data lies in adopting a layered defence strategy, improving compliance, and reducing vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.

