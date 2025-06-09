Fiji, India strengthen digital and AI ties

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji and India have reaffirmed their growing digital partnership at the AI Impact Summit hosted by the Government of India.

Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, met with India’s Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on the sidelines of the summit.

Naivalurua congratulated India on hosting the milestone event and highlighted Fiji’s push for digital transformation under its National Digital Strategy — including modernising public services, boosting cybersecurity and responsibly deploying AI to strengthen governance and economic growth.

Vaishnaw shared India’s experience in scaling digital public infrastructure, such as digital identity systems and payment platforms, and expressed readiness to support Fiji through technical assistance and capacity building.

Both ministers agreed to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital innovation, with a shared focus on strong policy, regulation and regional resilience.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to expand practical collaboration, positioning Fiji as a digital hub for the Pacific.

