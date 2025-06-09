Fiji explores agricultural trade and innovation with Malaysia

Fiji is looking to strengthen its agricultural trade and innovation through closer cooperation with Malaysia.

The Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways, Dr Andrew Tukana, hosted the High Commissioner of Fiji to Malaysia, Ratu Etueni Qiolele Caucau, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Raiwaqa yesterday.

The discussions highlighted Fiji’s agricultural priorities, including expanding exports of coconut derivatives to Malaysia, improving market access, and reducing import dependency through local production and innovation.

Youth participation in agriculture and opportunities to promote climate-smart and commercial farming were also key topics.

Ratu Caucau expressed Malaysia’s continued interest in supporting Fiji’s development goals, particularly through capacity building, technology transfer, and policy collaboration under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme.

He also encouraged formalising and strengthening bilateral agreements to enhance trade and sector development.

Dr Tukana and his team were commended for their dedication to driving national development and enhancing Fiji’s food security and economic growth, despite existing challenges.

