Fiji crafting gets a new voice

The Fiji Crafts Society made its debut as an independent body at the 2025 Punjas Tebara Festival today.

The society was previously part of the Fiji Arts Council and now oversees creative craftsmanship in the country.

Fiji Crafts Council President Niqa Tuvuki said she is excited about the society’s future under self-governance.

Article continues after advertisement



[Fiji Crafts Council President Niqa Tuvuki]

She acknowledged the Fiji Arts Council for its support and said many craft practitioners have already registered with the society.

“We’re so grateful that we’ve been invited by the Nausori Town Council to be part of this year’s Tebara Festival, actually the Fiji Crafts Society was part of the Fiji Arts Council now we’ve moved out to operate on our own and since this is an association of the crafts people it’s not only for a certain group it’s for Fiji and we’re so grateful that we’ve been given the privilege to work on our own.”

Craftswoman Losalini Raluve, who showcased her work at the festival expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“I am so happy to be here, this is the first time we’re here as a fully recognized independent association and I am grateful for the effort from the society in reaching out to us crafts people out there not only to be here and showcase but to be part of a formal body that is nationally recognized.”

Tuvuki added that plans are in place to further develop the society and support Fiji’s artisans.

The society’s debut helped create a strong opening for the Tebara Festival which is expected to maintain momentum throughout the week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.