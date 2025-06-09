Fiji cracks down on inferior building imports

[Photo: FILE]

National Trade Measurement and Standards Director Virisila Tuimanu stresses that building materials imported into the country must be of the highest quality.

Speaking to a large number of stakeholders during the Compliance Clinic on Mandatory Building Materials Standards in Suva today, Tuimanu stated it is not only a legal obligation but an economic and social investment to ensure inferior materials do not enter the country.

She reminded the stakeholders to ensure that safety is never compromised.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is not just a regulation, it is a commitment to people, safety and the protection of human life. The buildings we inhabit, the offices that we work in and where our children learn, the hospitals that we go to every day, and the infrastructure that connects us, their integrity is non-negotiable.”

Senior Technical Assistant for National Trade Measurement and Standards, Asenaca Kevu highlighted that Fiji maintains strict import licensing requirements for steel reinforcement, roofing materials, and self-drilling screws.

“For breach, we confiscate, the regulator must confiscate the product if there is a breach under the standard. We recall the product from the market, the regulator must give directives to the person at least 14 days’ notice in writing before recalling all products from the market that do not comply with the standard.”

The Ministry of Commerce says collaboration between regulators, importers, and manufacturers is key to closing compliance gaps and strengthening confidence in the nation’s construction sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.