Fiji boosts fight against scabies

Fiji is ramping up efforts to eliminate scabies as a public health concern, with new national guidelines, stronger surveillance and improved access to treatment now in place.

Dermatologist Metuisela Tuicakau says while Fiji has made progress in eliminating several Neglected Tropical Diseases, scabies remains a key challenge requiring focused action.¤

The Ministry of Health has set up a Scabies Joint Transition Committee to integrate scabies care and control into routine health services.

“It has been almost a year since the establishment of the committee, which was tasked to review the scabies care and control through the lens of the health system strengthening blocks of the World Health Organisation.”

Tuicakau says the committee is also reviewing national treatment guidelines to ensure they are accessible at all levels of healthcare, including private clinics.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says surveillance systems are also being strengthened to allow early detection and faster response to outbreaks.

“Surveillance and health information system, making sure that scabies data is robust and able to detect any outbreak. We realise that scabies was only captured in the IMCI clinic and merged with all skin diseases in our public health information system office. We are glad that infected and crusted scabies will also be part of the notifiable diseases.”

The fight against neglected skin diseases is improving in the country. More people are now getting treatment and support.

