Fiji backs stronger biodiversity policies at global meet

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji has highlighted its commitment to protecting nature at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the event, Environment and Climate Change Minister Mosese Bulitavu said biodiversity is vital for Fiji’s way of life and called for stronger policies that protect nature while supporting the economy.

He shared Fiji’s progress under the BIODEV2030 Project, including efforts like improving the Kava Bill with environmental safeguards, supporting sustainable farming, protecting marine areas, and involving local communities in conservation.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Minister Bulitavu said Fiji’s future must balance development with care for the environment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.