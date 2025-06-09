Fiji and NZ strengthen fight against drugs

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji and New Zealand are stepping up joint efforts to tackle drugs and strengthen community policing.

New Zealand High Commissioner Greg Andrews met with Fiji’s Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, to reaffirm their long-standing partnership.

The meeting, which also acknowledged the service of outgoing New Zealand Senior Police Liaison Officer Glyn Rowland, highlighted their support for expanding community policing initiatives.

Naivalurua shared Fiji’s CVM–CMS approach, emphasising community policing, maritime security, good governance, and inter-agency collaboration.

He also outlined engagement with church leaders and local communities as part of nationwide drug awareness programs.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in priority areas, signaling stronger, coordinated efforts to tackle drug-related challenges and enhance public safety.

