Fiji and NZ begin talks to review double taxation agreement

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has commenced the first round of negotiations with the New Zealand Inland Revenue Department to review the Double Taxation Agreement between the two countries.

The discussions are being held in Wellington.

The Fiji delegation is led by FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh, accompanied by senior members of FRCS management.

The negotiations were formally opened by New Zealand’s Commissioner of Inland Revenue, Peter Mersi, and began with a traditional Māori ceremony, reflecting the strong and respectful partnership between the two countries.

The New Zealand delegation is led by Strategic Policy Advisor at NZ IRD Carmel Peters.

The existing DTA was originally signed on 27 October 1976 and amended in 1986 and 1994.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says Fiji values its long-standing relationship with New Zealand, adding that the review demonstrates a shared commitment to maintaining a modern and equitable tax treaty framework that supports business activity while safeguarding the interests of citizens in both countries.

He adds that the Duavata Partnership provides a strong foundation for the negotiations, highlighting the mutual trust and cooperation guiding efforts toward a future-ready agreement.

FRCS looks forward to constructive discussions throughout the week and continued engagement with New Zealand into 2026, as both countries work towards finalizing a modernized and mutually beneficial DTA.

