Fiji and Nauru reaffirm bilateral ties

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka. [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka, met with the President of the Republic of Nauru, David Adeang, during his first official visit to the country this week.

Ditoka attended Nauru’s 58th anniversary of Independence at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Nauru, marking a significant milestone that underscored the enduring friendship, shared values and cultural ties between the two Pacific nations.

The visit also marked Minister Ditoka’s first regional engagement since assuming his new ministerial portfolio.

During the meeting held at the Office of the President in Nauru, Ditoka conveyed the best wishes from the people of Fiji.

Both sides welcomed constructive and forward-looking discussions focused on advancing key areas of bilateral cooperation.

These included education facilitation and people-to-people linkages, consideration of expanded air services agreements, opportunities for fresh food supplies from Fiji, and the facilitation of extradition and broader legal cooperation.

Fiji and Nauru, as longstanding Pacific neighbours, reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in practical ways that deliver tangible benefits to their respective peoples.

