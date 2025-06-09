Fiji and Japan reaffirm ties at Emperor’s 66th birthday celebration

[Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The enduring bond between Fiji and Japan was at the forefront of celebrations in Suva as the Embassy of Japan in Fiji commemorated the 66th birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on Thursday.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Hiroshi Tajima highlighted the deepening partnership between the two countries, noting that diplomatic relations established in 1970 have flourished through cooperation in climate action, infrastructure, disaster resilience, public health and education.

“Japan and Fiji are cherished friends bound together by the Pacific Ocean and are important partners that share common values and principles, building upon the long-lasting trust and cooperation between us. Japan is committed to further strengthening the bond of friendship with Fiji.”

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to working closely with Fiji and Pacific partners to advance peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

Representing the Fijian Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Kiti Temo conveyed congratulations on behalf of Fiji’s leaders and people, acknowledging Japan’s longstanding socio-economic support, particularly through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

