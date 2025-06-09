Fiji Airports dismisses claims, works at Labasa continue

Fiji Airports has confirmed that runway strengthening works and the construction of a new terminal at Labasa Airport are continuing as planned, dismissing claims that the projects have been placed on hold.

The company says the temporary closure of the airport from February 16 to March 27, 2026, will proceed to allow for essential runway upgrades.

Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says the closure is necessary to address structural issues and ensure the airport meets international aviation safety standards.

He adds that the decision was not taken lightly but is critical for long-term safety and compliance.

To maintain air connectivity during the closure, Fiji Airways (Fiji Link) will operate 44 additional flights through Savusavu Airport, while Northern Air will run two daily flights on the same route.

The project is funded under the World Bank-supported Na Vualiku Program and forms part of Fiji Airports’ long-term plan to strengthen infrastructure in the Northern Division.

