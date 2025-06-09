Fiji Airports clarifies Jetstar emergency landing

Jetstar Airlines flight JQ120 yesterday was due to a suspected oil leak

Fiji Airports has confirmed that the emergency landing of Sydney-bound Jetstar Airlines flight JQ120 yesterday was due to a suspected oil leak in one of the aircraft’s engines.

The aircraft landed safely at Nadi International Airport at 7.50pm last night, with the pilot reporting normal operations upon landing.

Following routine safety and operational checks, the emergency situation was officially cancelled.

Fiji Airports, in a statement, confirmed that airport operations were not affected during the incident and that all passengers and crew remained safe.

