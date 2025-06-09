FICAC implements new strategic plan to speed up case resolution

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has begun implementing its new strategic plan aimed at improving internal efficiency and reducing case turnaround times.

Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika says the new plan, launched last month, introduces graded case management and tighter performance indicators across all departments.

She highlighted this while appearing before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence for the consolidated review of FICAC’s 2020–2023 Annual Reports,

Rokoika says that under the new system, investigations will be categorized into grades A to D to determine how long each case should take to complete.

“So, hopefully, with those new systems that we’re putting in place, it will shorten the time period in which a file is kept with a particular officer. Legal opinions are now three, maximum three-day turnaround period. Investigations, I’m getting manager investigations to give me reports basically on a weekly or fortnightly level, interval. So, we’re trying to monitor that before we implement the systems that are embedded into our strategic plan.”

Rokoika says these measures are designed to strengthen accountability, ensure cases are processed more efficiently, and address growing concerns about delays in the justice system.

She adds that while the strategic plan is only a few weeks into implementation, the Commission expects noticeable improvements in case handling and prosecution timelines once the new systems are fully operational.

