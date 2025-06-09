FHRADC calls for action amid growing child disappearances

[File Photo]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has raised concern over the rising number of missing children, warning that poor coordination and follow-up may allow human trafficking and drug-related abuse to go unnoticed.

FHRADC Commissioner Chantelle Khan says concern has grown after a rise in reported cases, including the recent discovery of a 15-year-old’s body, which she called “gruesome” and troubling.

Khan adds that police data shows at least 52 children aged five to 17 went missing between 2024 and 2026, with 35 cases in 2025 alone, raising questions about what happened too many of them.

FHRADC says some cases involve poor parental supervision but warns the issue is becoming more serious, with concerns about human trafficking, drugs, and children being used as drug peddlers.

“I think someone was saying recently that when children go to their relatives over the weekend or during the holidays, they don’t communicate where they are, and suddenly they turn up again with no report back to the police. We understand that it’s really difficult to follow up on these cases because there is no dedicated unit in the police force that focuses on missing children.”

Khan adds that the Commission is calling for a national task force to coordinate efforts, saying missing children is not just a police issue.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says families, communities, and the Vanua should take responsibility for looking after missing persons.

“It seems that people report missing children to the police and leave it entirely to them to search. That is our job, but we need the effort of the whole Fiji community regarding missing persons. Currently, there is no proper link between the community and authorities.”

The Human Rights Commission says the task force will help understand why children go missing and whether cases involve trafficking, drugs, or neglect. Internal talks have already begun to hold a first stakeholders meeting this year.

