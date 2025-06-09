Festive season safety: protecting children and the vulnerable

A joint team from the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection and the Fiji Police Force helping an elderly woman. [Photo: Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection/ FACEBOOK]

A joint team from the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection and the Fiji Police Force has been conducting random sweeps around hotspot areas in urban centres across the country over the past two weeks.

Ministry says that these efforts will continue throughout the festive season to address the increase in beggars and children selling or staying on the streets.

The Ministry adds that families found begging with children have been provided with food rations and safely returned to their homes.

It says that senior citizens found living on the streets were also offered care at the Golden Age Home.

The Ministry is reminding parents and guardians that it is their responsibility to keep their children safe and supervised, especially during the school holidays.

Children found loitering in public places without supervision will be taken to safety, and their parents or guardians will be visited and counselled to ensure the child’s wellbeing.

The Government remains committed to protecting children, caring for vulnerable people, and keeping communities safe during this festive season.

