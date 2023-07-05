FEO conducts stakeholder consultation

Fijian Elections Office consultation.

The Fijian Elections Office held a stakeholder consultation on the strategic plan for the period 2024–2027.

This consultation aims to shape the future of Fiji’s electoral process by gathering input and insights from various stakeholders.

The session provided an opportunity for participants to discuss and contribute valuable suggestions regarding the strategic direction the Elections Office can take over the next three years.

Article continues after advertisement



Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa has emphasized the importance of inclusivity and collaborative decision-making.

“It’s basically a different approach for us. We have always been reactive previously, but what we want to achieve now is just work together with our stakeholders, and I’m glad that the media and the CSOs are here, the heads, and basically just work together hand in hand for the next general election instead of how we did things previously.”

Mataiciwa says the success of the strategic plan relies upon capturing the diverse perspectives and expertise present among the participants.

With this approach, the FEO aims to ensure that the voices of all stakeholders are heard and that the resulting strategic plan reflects the needs and aspirations of the Fijian people.

This Stakeholder Consultation marks the first of four sessions that the FEO has planned to undertake during the consultative phase of strategic plan development.