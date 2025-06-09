FENC supports over 5,000 students nationwide

The Foundation for the Education of the Needy Children in Fiji is supporting more than 5000 students in Fiji.

This is under the 2026 child education support scheme, ready to be distributed on Monday, the 12th of January.

National Executive Coordinator of FENC Fiji Nirmala Nambiar, says this support is to reach out to families right in the island and interior of Fiji.

“But this $300,000 is not for only one single project. This is our major project supporting the child education support scheme. This year it was very surprising to see the, I mean you all would know how the Minister for Education in the similar manner has advised on the back to school assistance where homes have to have the required documents.”

The organizations operation have been supported by the Government, offering them a grant of $300,000.

Nambiar says, this assistance consist of stationery listed by the applicant in the application and can be collected at the local office for the Ministry of housing and local government.

FENC Administrator Reijieli Liu says, this support have reached our to the interior and island communities, supporting needy children.

The organization have been operating for 3 years, supporting more than 40,000 children in Fiji.

