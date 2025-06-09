FENC Fiji closes applications after 11,600 seek education support

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji has closed applications for its Child Education Support Scheme after receiving more than 11,600 submissions nationwide.

National Executive Coordinator Nirmila Nambiar says the Foundation is now undertaking a detailed vetting process, carefully entering and assessing data to ensure a fair and transparent selection of beneficiaries.

She says successful applicants will be notified ahead of the 2026 academic year and well before schools reopen.

Nambiar says FENC Fiji aims to support around 8,000 of the most vulnerable children, providing essential educational resources to help them remain in school. This year, the programme will also extend assistance to children enrolled in Early Childhood Education.

She adds that since 2009, the Foundation has supported more than 40,000 children across the country.

In 2026, FENC Fiji will continue assisting students from ECE through to Year 13, supplying school bags, books and stationery to ease the financial burden on vulnerable families.

FENC Fiji says it remains committed to improving access to education and ensuring disadvantaged children are given a fair opportunity to succeed.

