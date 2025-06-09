FCS clarifies family visit denial for Qaqanivalu

The Fiji Corrections Service has clarified misinformation circulating on social media regarding the refusal of a family visit for prisoner Tevita Qaqanivalu at the Maximum Security Centre on 20 December.

Acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva confirmed that Qaqanivalu was denied the visit due to his repeated misbehavior and uncooperative attitude towards lawful authority.

“That is an operational matter, and I make the call on all decisions regarding family visits,”.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice also refuted claims by Qaqanivalu’s mother that he had blocked the visit.

The Officer in Charge of the Maximum Security Centre stated that Qaqanivalu’s mother had misrepresented advice given by prison officials, spreading misinformation to promote a personal agenda.

Moceisuva stressed that family visits are a privilege, not a right, and are reserved for prisoners who demonstrate good behavior, work productivity, obedience, cooperation with authorities, and maintain positive family support.

Qaqanivalu is serving prison terms for assaulting a former Police Commissioner in 2016. He even caused a commotion when he was sentenced and in 2019, he escaped from prison.

The FCS said the 2025 Family Day was successful, with 1,021 prisoners visited by 2,308 family members across 16 correctional centres.

“Family visits strengthen connections and support social reintegration,”

An investigation has been launched into Qaqanivalu’s complaint, including alleged offensive text messages sent to the Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

The Fiji Corrections Service thanked families and stakeholders for their participation and pledged continued support for future Family Days.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.