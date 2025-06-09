FCEF refutes FTUC’s claim on Employment Relations Act review timeline

[file photo]

The Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF) has rejected claims by Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC) General Secretary Felix Anthony, that amendments to the Employment Relations Act (ERA) were the result of 15 years of debate among tripartite partners.

In a statement, FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard, says the assertion was misleading, clarifying that while discussions about reviewing the ERA began more than 15 years ago, the formal and structured review process only commenced in 2023.

“The FTUC General Secretary Felix Anthony’s comments that the amendments to the Employment Relations Act were developed through 15 years of debate and discussion among the tripartite partners is very misleading.”

This followed the reconstitution of the Employment Relations Advisory Board (ERAB), which was a key step in bringing Fiji into compliance with International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 144 on Tripartite Consultation.

“The Federation acknowledges and appreciates the Coalition Government and the Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, for restoring tripartism and social dialogue through the proper and legal functioning of ERAB aligning Fiji with recommendations by the ILO Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR).”

He revealed that, at the outset, ERAB members were required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA)

“The NDA limited open engagement with our members, but once this was lifted, FCEF immediately began extensive consultations with employers across the private sector to ensure their views were accurately represented.

Bernard further explains, this year FCEF successfully lobbied for the draft ERA amendment bill to be made public before the Ministry’s national consultations, enabling the Federation to collect feedback and advocate for fair and transparent reforms.

