FBCL charts strategic vision as Pacific multimedia hub

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Charan Jeath Singh, recently met with the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and senior management of Fiji Broadcasting Corporation Limited to discuss the Corporation’s performance, strategic direction, and future outlook.

During the meeting, Minister Singh was briefed on FBCL’s vision to position itself as the leading multimedia hub for Fiji and the Pacific region.

The Board highlighted that radio continues to command the highest daily audience share in Fiji, despite growing access to television and digital platforms.

Minister Singh was also updated on the Pacific Multimedia Academy and its drone operator certification programme, which aims to build technical expertise within the media industry.

He acknowledged the initiative as an important investment in developing local capacity and strengthening professional standards in broadcasting and digital media.

He further noted that the Corporation’s reduced reliance on the Public Service Broadcast Grant reflects its commitment to financial discipline, self-sustainability, and sound strategic planning.

The Minister emphasized the importance of public enterprises remaining focused on their core mandates while maintaining strong governance and profitability.

