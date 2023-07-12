FBC wins climate change reporting award

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has won Best Reporting on Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union” Asiavision News Awards.

With climate change being at the forefront of its daily news coverage on FBC News, the award is the first ever won at the awards by FBC.

FBC was up against CCTV (China), KBS (South Korea), TPBS (Thailand), and VTV (Vietnam), who were all shortlisted.

The Asiavision Awards promote excellence in journalism by Asiavision members.

FBC was also shortlisted for Best Reporting by a small newsroom and best sports story.

A total of nine awards were handed out during a gala event at the ABU News Group Meeting currently underway in Kuching, Malaysia.