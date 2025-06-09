Farmers back national kava council plan

[File Photo]

More than 100 yaqona farmers in Tailevu North have backed Government plans to formalise and strengthen Fiji’s kava industry, as nationwide consultations begin on the proposed Kava Bill and policy framework.

Ministry of Agriculture consultant Losalini Leweniqila says the strong turnout at the first public consultation signals that farmers understand the urgent need to protect Fiji’s kava reputation and secure future markets.

She says global demand for high-quality Fijian kava continues to grow, particularly overseas, and maintaining both domestic and export markets will require a proper legal and strategic structure.

“I think what we are trying to work towards is a sustainable, prosperous kava industry. For that, stakeholders have to understand what their roles are and to uphold the standards that will protect our brand or our Fijian kava.”

At the centre of the reform is the proposed establishment of a National Kava Council.

The body would help organise farmers into working groups, cooperatives and clusters, while setting standards to lift quality and safeguard the Fiji kava brand.

Leweniqila says farmers were highly engaged during discussions, with some even calling for the council to be formed immediately.

Consultations continued today in Naitasiri and will roll out across the Western, Northern and Eastern divisions over the next three weeks.

Processors, exporters, retailers, women and youth groups are being encouraged to take part.

