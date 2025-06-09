Family praised as two arrested in Tacirua attempted robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Tacirua East, Nasinu, with the vehicle seen in the incident also seized.

The Southern Division Taskforce apprehended the suspects after they threw stones at officers during the pursuit, resulting in minor injuries to some members of the team.

The suspects were eventually subdued and taken into custody as investigations continue.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Police Force has commended the bravery of the family involved, whose quick thinking and provision of crucial information helped officers make the arrests.

Police also thanked members of the community who assisted by sharing information with investigators.

Divisional Taskforces have been strengthened ahead of the festive season, reflecting past trends of opportunistic crimes.

Police issued a stern warning to anyone considering illegal activities, noting that offenders will be caught and prosecuted according to the law.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.