Families abandon mentally ill relatives at St Giles

[File Photo]

Fiji’s only dedicated mental health institution is not only coping with a surge in mental health and drug-related admissions, but is also acting as a long-term shelter for patients who have been abandoned by their families.

St Giles Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent, Dr Kiran Gaikwad, reveals that 10 to 15 percent of their patients are clinically fit to return to the community, but they remain at the institution because they have been abandoned.

“That is a big issue, because they are occupying majority of our major space. And also it’s not in terms of human rights. They should not be in hospital. Actually, they should be in the community. But we have no options at present, so we’ll see how it goes, and we’re trying our best. But I will request all the family members and their caregivers to come forward and show your support so we can send them home and they have a better life.”

Article continues after advertisement

According to Dr Gaikwad, some patients have been living at the facility for more than 10 years even though they are well enough to return home.

“They have been here, but they are not supposed to be in hospital, they can be treated in the community, and as per the mental health also, they need to be in community, but just because there is nowhere to go, they are in the hospital. So we always keep liaising with the families, and we try our best to get the support from the families. We also have our community treatment team, which goes home to home to treat this patient. So if they go home, our team follows them at home, monthly or fortnightly, as and when required.”

Dr Gaikwad says that in the past two to three years, three long-term patients died at St Giles Hospital.

He says one passed away unclaimed, while the other two were only acknowledged by family after years of absence.

He adds that in cases where no relatives come forward, funeral arrangements are handled by the Ministry of Health.



Selina Kuruleca, Board of Visitors Chair

Board of Visitors Chair Selina Kuruleca says has also voiced her concerns as well, stressing that the facility is not intended to serve as a long-term shelter.

She is also urging relatives to provide correct information to the hospital so that it is easier to contact them once their loved once are ready to be reintegrated into the community.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.