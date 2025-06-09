Faith leaders unite to tackle youth drug abuse and social challenges

The growing concerns of drug abuse, peer pressure, and social struggles among youths have prompted religious committees to take stronger action within their communities.

Gopal Sadhu Hanumaan Gadhi Mandir Committee President, Ratnesh Bhawan, says religious institutions have a responsibility to help youths confront these issues through open dialogue and community support.

Bhawan says it is vital to reintegrate youths into religious activities, as this is one of the key ways to help them stay away from such issues.

He adds that one of the major contributing factors to children getting involved in drugs is that parents have become too busy with their own struggles and are not giving their children enough time and attention.

“So, I say, from every village, from every community, you promote within your community. If any child is in trouble, come and share it. And if you go into drugs, drugs are such a platform in which you will keep falling.”

Bhawan stresses that strong family communication and involvement are essential, as children who feel supported at home are less likely to turn to harmful influences or substance abuse.

Faith leaders say they are enhancing their outreach and advocacy efforts to guide young people away from destructive habits and toward positive values.

