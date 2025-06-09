Faith leader urged to speak out against violence and family harm

[File Photo]

The leader of the Methodist Church in Fiji has called on faith leaders to take a more active role in addressing violence and family harm, particularly during festive seasons when such issues often increase.

Speaking in his New Year message for 2026, Reverend Semisi Turagavou says that religious leaders must move beyond sermons delivered from church pulpits and engage directly with communities at the grassroots level to promote peace, respect, and responsibility within families.

He said recent incidents of violence serve as a reminder that long-standing social problems continue to affect families and communities across the country.

“These are not new issues. They are problems we have faced for many years and they continue to rise. Adding that addressing them requires a united approach involving churches, government leaders, and traditional authorities.”

Turagavou emphasised that faith communities have a responsibility to clearly explain the true meaning of religious and festive seasons, encouraging values of love, care, and reconciliation rather than harmful behaviour.

He adds church leaders must work closely with families and communities to promote understanding, dialogue, and mutual respect, especially during times of celebration when tensions can sometimes escalate.

“It is time for faith leaders to come down to the grassroots level, to walk with the people, listen to them, and work together in finding solutions to social problems”

The Methodist Church also reiterated its commitment to collaborating with government ministries, traditional leaders, and other religious organisations to strengthen community-based responses to violence and family harm.

The call forms part of a broader message urging all citizens to prioritise unity, shared values, and collective responsibility as Fiji moves into 2026.

