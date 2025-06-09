Expectations will remain, says DPM Prasad

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says the coalition government remains aware that public expectations will continue to be high.

Speaking on FBC TV’s Your Voice, Professor Prasad said while the government has achieved a lot since coming into power, many long-neglected infrastructures still need fixing.

He acknowledged that not everything can be repaired within two and a half years, but the government is committed to addressing these issues over time.

Prasad said people are now more open to voicing their concerns, unlike in the past, and the government welcomes such feedback as part of a more transparent democracy.

He noted that some major projects, such as improving non-revenue water, cannot be completed overnight but progress is being made.

“By and large, the feedback that we are getting from our people is that they appreciate how much this government has inherited, and how much we have done over the years. Many also acknowledge that the government has put in the right policies and executed a number of projects.”

The Deputy Prime Minister added that improving services is an ongoing process, saying systems can fail, but what matters is the government’s commitment to act and get things done.

