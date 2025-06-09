EU Pumps $26 million into agriculture

The European Union has reaffirmed its backing for Fiji’s agriculture sector, placing focus on sustainable agri-food systems to drive growth and jobs.

Speaking at the Fiji Agri-Innovate Competition, EU Ambassador Barbara Plinkert highlighted the $26-million Sustainable Transformation of Domestic Agri-Food Systems project.

She said the program supports Fiji, Samoa and the Solomon Islands across the value chain, from production to processing and market access.

“It plays a central role in food security, income generation, and exports. Agriculture is also closely linked to tourism and domestic markets, creating growing opportunities for local farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. In addition, it is important to note that agriculture is not only about food production but also about nutrition and health.”

Plinkert stated that agriculture remains a strategic pillar for Fiji, contributing about 14 per cent of GDP and sustaining many rural households. She added that the sector strengthens exports, boosts incomes, supports local markets and promotes healthier diets while reducing malnutrition.

The EU is urging small business owners to enter the Agri-Innovate Competition. Participants are assessed and may receive support for commercial growth, including investment grants and de-risked loans.

Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development Sachinda Nand said the competition aligns with the MSME Strategic Plan.

“The plan sets a clear ambition. By 2030, MSMEs should contribute around 40 per cent of our GDP have easier access to finance and operate within a more coherent support system that spans data and coordination, regulation, entrepreneurship development, market access and skills.”

The two-day event concludes tomorrow, with 12 agribusinesses competing.

Organisers say it offers a strong platform to advance the sector and draw from the experience of established entrepreneurs.

