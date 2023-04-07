Enter into the passion of Jesus: Archbishop

Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

The passion of Jesus Christ is a strong symbol of liberation and salvation for Christians.

This was the Easter message of the Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong.

As Christians celebrate Good Friday today, the Archbishop says it is through the Passion of Christ that Jesus empowers people through any circumstances they face in their daily lives.

“That we can bring to be the source of freedom where we can invite people to join in the cause for standing by victims of injustice and abuses and that what Jesus stood by victims of his society”

The Archbishop says he hopes that people will enter into the Passion of Christ and invite them to join with the mission of Jesus in saving all of creation.