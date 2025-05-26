Efforts underway to improve sugarcane transport efficiency

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Sugar Industry is currently evaluating potential locations for the construction of railways to transport sugarcane.

This initiative aims to improve efficiency in the sugarcane supply chain and support the industry’s growth.

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, says the assessment includes analyzing production levels in various areas to determine whether it is viable to maintain existing railway lines or construct new ones.

“It’s not just about building a rail; we need to see whether there is sufficient production in that area. So, we are currently assessing where railways already exist, the type of production coming from those areas, and whether it is viable to maintain the railway or build a new one.”

Singh adds that the Ministry is working closely with the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s board and management to thoroughly assess conditions on the ground and make informed decisions.

He emphasizes that they are strongly advocating for the plan’s implementation, as rail transport is the most cost-effective option, which is crucial for improving the industry’s efficiency and long-term sustainability.

