Skills shortage part of FNU’s focus

[Source: FNU]

Addressing skills shortages will be one of the major priorities of the Fiji National University in the new financial year.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says FNU is the government’s university and they have to attend to the struggles of the nation.

Professor Baba says they are working to up-skill and reskill students to fill in the gaps created due to migration of workers overseas.

She says this includes increasing Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

“So FNU intends to really up our act. With increasing in numbers of TVET, I think we’ve gone public. We’re looking at 100,000 by 2027.We’ve hired a new pro-vice Chancellor for TVET. He’s just returned from Australia. Looking at how TVET in universities can be increased in capacity, enhanced to equal high education, because we’re a dual sector university, enhanced so it can equal higher education because we are a dual sector university, so for 2024, we’re looking at really enhancing our student experience, ensuring TVET is given equal attention and respectability.”

Professor Baba says the $43.3million FNU budget allocation is healthy as it boosts vulnerable families who struggle to send their children to schools.

The FNU has 28,000 students in 13 campuses in Fiji and the Pacific.