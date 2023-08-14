Police concerned with truancy

Law enforcement agencies and educational institutions are both becoming increasingly worried about the problem of student truancy.

This comes after thirteen students from different schools were recently caught swimming at the Kalabu Waterfalls in Nasinu during school hours.

These students are from Years 7 to 13.

Acting Police Commissioner Operation Livai Driu says while the Police Force is taking proactive measures, calls have also been made for open lines of communication.

“There is a disconnection in terms of communication from home to the school, so my advice is that schools can also conduct a verification from their end to the parents just to cross-check when children are missing from school.”

Assistant Education Minister Iliesa Vanawalu says these issues can be resolved through a collaborative approach and positive relationships between students and the community at large.

“First and foremost, you have to look at the guardians, the parents of the students, because during school, that’s where the ministry comes into the picture. Our target number one is to ensure that all those who come to school attend school.”

He adds that to effectively tackle the problem of students loitering, it is crucial to create awareness among students, teachers, and parents about its consequences.