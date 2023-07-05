Fair chance for rural and maritime students

[File Photo]

The government will give a fair chance to students in the rural and maritime areas, when awarding scholarships for tertiary studies.

Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service Chief Executive, Hasmukh Lal says 88 schools are classified as rural and maritime by the Ministry of Education.

Lal adds to qualify for scholarships, the cut-off marks for these students will be lower than those studying in urban schools.

He stresses the government is aware of the challenges faced by students in remote areas.

“Now something that the government has really built in is equity. So what it means is that for example if the engineering program is having the cutoff mark of 330 for the students in the rural and maritime areas their mark will be 320. Because of the remoteness and disparity in the learning achievement government has considered equity for the maritime students.”

Effective from August 1st, the TSLS will be replaced with the Fijian Scholarship Scheme.



Lal explains this will have no effect on students.

“For example, we used to have TELS for Degree program with a cut-off mark of 250, so now it is scholarship with cut-off mark. So there will be no effect in terms of students not getting a scholarship. We have got the merit-based scholarships and then we have got other scholarships where the students will qualify if they don’t score good marks.”

In the next financial year, TSLS will be funding around 10, 920 new students, while 9, 300 will be existing students.