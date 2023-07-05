Education Ministry holds discussions on their budget

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

The Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro met with the Heads of the various departments and sections of the Ministry to deliberate on its corporate budget.

This will help the Ministry with its plan for the 2023–2024 financial year.

The meeting provided the various departments with the opportunity to highlight the challenges they face.

It also allowed those in attendance to closely scrutinize the functions of each department.

The recommendations of the meeting have been noted by the Ministry to assist it with its strategic planning and its aim to strengthen the quality of education in Fiji.