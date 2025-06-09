Cabinet gives greenlight to mark scaling

[File Photo]

Cabinet has endorsed the reintroduction of mark scaling across all national examination levels, beginning from the 2026 academic year.

This decision aligns with international best practices and supports national education priorities, ensuring a fair and consistent assessment system for all students.

The scaling process will also encourage students to take on more challenging subjects, particularly in STEM, computer studies, and commerce, helping to build a skilled and competitive workforce for Fiji’s future.

