Early morning accident claims a life

[File Photo]

A 21-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle accident in Lautoka early this morning.

Police say the victim was driving along Drasa Flat after midnight when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle.

As a result, the vehicle veered onto the opposite lane, crashed into a side railing and tumbled.

Police say the victim, and his 23-year-old passenger got trapped in the vehicle.

Police, National Fire Authority officers, and medical officials with the assistance of a crane were able to retrieve both victims from the wreckage after four this morning.

The driver was unfortunately pronounced dead, while the 23-year-old man is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation continues.

The national road death toll currently stands at 48 compared to 15 for the same period last year.

Police say road accidents and fatalities continue to rise because drivers and pedestrians are still disregarding road safety rules.