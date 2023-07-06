E-reporting to be strengthened

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fisheries officials from Fiji and the Cook Islands are part of an e-reporting training, to learn how to gather data for analysis and information sharing.

This training aims to get Fiji to become fully compliant with the Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission Conservation Management Measure on mandatory e-reporting that comes into effect on January 1st.

Fiji Navy representatives are also part of the two-week training.

Acting Minister for Fisheries, Vatimi Rayalu says this is an important step in Fiji’s Fisheries technological advancement.

Rayalu adds the fishing sector plays a crucial role in the global economy and food security.

However, he says traditional paper-based reporting methods have proven to be time-consuming, inefficient, and prone to errors.



To address these challenges, Regional Fisheries Management Organisations such as WCPFC have agreed that the implementation and use of electronic reporting systems be encouraged in order to address the needs of members.”

Rayalu added that electronic reporting enhances the timeliness and efficiency of data transmission.

He states this will also promote transparency in the industry and hold those who engage in illegal or unsustainable fishing practices accountable.