Duo fights for bail after meth seizure

Yin Qing Qing and Joshua Ravula

Two people who were allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs today presented their bail application.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza in the Suva Magistartes Court.

Joshua Ravula and Chinese national Yin Qing Qing were remanded in custody following the discovery of methamphetamine in a joint drug raid conducted by police.

Article continues after advertisement

The two are jointly charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

This incident allegedly took place last month in Flagstaff.

The State has requested time to respond to the duo’s request for bail.

Hamza has given prosecution 14 days to respond to the bail application.

This case will be called again on Oct 23.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.