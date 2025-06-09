Drug bust convicts await sentencing

Villiame Colawaliku and Justin Ho [file photo]

Nine men convicted in one of the largest drug bust case in the country will be sentenced on the 28th of this month.

The defense made their final submissions in the Lautoka High Court today.

While most Defence teams opted to rely on written submissions, a few made oral submissions.

Article continues after advertisement

Counsel for third accused Louie Logaivau, Mark Anthony, highlighted that his client had spent 11 months in remand before being granted bail due to severe injuries, making him the only accused currently out of custody.

Anthony also submitted medical records for consideration in sentencing.

Representing Aporosa Davelevu, lawyer Salvin Nand argued that his client, categorized at the lowest level of culpability, should avoid imprisonment.

Nand described him as a “paid soldier” and suggested rehabilitation or community service as a more appropriate penalty.

He also challenged the prosecution’s claims linking drug trafficking to increased social problems and the spread of infectious diseases, saying there was no concrete evidence presented.

Sakiusa Tuva’ lawyer urged the court to consider personal circumstances, noting Tuva’s involvement stemmed from family loyalty and financial dependence.

Tuva, who once worked in Denarau, was recruited by convicted trafficker Jale Aukerea.

His counsel said Tuva provided police with the location of the Maqalevu property central to the case, pleaded guilty, and assisted as a witness.

Tuva has also pledged to start a “Say No to Drugs” awareness campaign upon release.

The remaining defendants maintained that they would rely solely on their written submissions.

Justice Aluthge said all arguments will be weighed before sentencing later this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.